Jane Fonda Shutting Down Megyn Kelly During This Interview Is So Uncomfortable, but So Satisfying

Jane Fonda reunited with Robert Redford on the Today show on Wednesday to chat about their new movie, Our Souls at Night, with Megyn Kelly. While the interview started on a good note, things took a drastic turn when Megyn asked the actress about the plastic surgery she's admitted to having had done in the past. "You admit you've had work done, which I think is to your credit," Megyn said. "But you look amazing. I read that you said you're not proud to admit you've had work done. Why not?" Jane's facial expression almost immediately changed before she firmly said, "We really want to talk about that now?" Fast forward to the 1:30 mark to see the incredibly uncomfortable moment in all its glory.

