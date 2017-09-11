The Sweetest Moments Jason Ritter Shared With His Famous Father Before John's Untimely Death

Legendary actor and comedian John Ritter passed away suddenly on Sept. 11, 2003, from an aortic dissection, but his memory lives on through his family. The Three's Company star, who was only 54 when he died, was a loving father to four children, including actor Jason Ritter. Over the years, the two shared a number of sweet moments in the spotlight as Jason slowly but surely followed in his famous father's footsteps. From presenting John with an award on stage to goofing off on the red carpet, it's clear that Jason shared a very special bond with his dad. See their best moments together ahead.