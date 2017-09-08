Forget Daddy, Javier Bardem Is the Mother! of All Hotties

There's just something about Javier Bardem that makes our hearts beat a little faster. The Spanish actor, who is married to Penélope Cruz, has been in the spotlight for over three decades and has only gotten more gorgeous over time. From his swoon-worthy smile to his chiseled jawline, it's hard to resist his brooding good looks. As he promotes his upcoming psychological thriller Mother! with Jennifer Lawrence, look back at some of his sexiest appearances over the years.