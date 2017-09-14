Jennifer Garner Sobbing About Hamilton While High on Laughing Gas Is Hilariously Relatable

Throwback Thursday-- that time I had dental anesthesia...laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome. #TBT @hamiltonmusical A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on Sep 14, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

Jennifer Garner only joined Instagram a couple weeks ago, but her feed is already shaping up quite nicely. On Thursday, Jen shared a #TBT video of herself after having dental anesthesia, writing, "Laughing gas + novocaine + Hamilton = you're welcome." In the clip, the actress is on the phone after getting surgery telling someone about "the sad part of Hamilton" in between laughs and sobs, yelling, "It's so beautiful!" Watch the funny video for yourself above, then see all the times Jen has looked unbothered since her split from Ben Affleck.