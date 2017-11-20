 Skip Nav
Jennifer Garner's Quotes on Dating After Ben Affleck Split

Jennifer Garner Admits She Isn't Ready to Date After Her Split From Ben Affleck

It's been over two years since Jennifer Garner announced her split from Ben Affleck, but the 45-year-old actress recently admitted she's not ready to date again. In an interview with news.com.au, Jennifer said she hasn't been on a date since the breakup despite her friends' best efforts.

According to the Australian news outlet, Jennifer said, "People want to set me up and I am just like, 'No, thank you!'" Jennifer candidly admitted that she did not envision herself being single at this point in her life. "I would not have chosen this life for myself or for my kids. I would not choose to be single or be in this position. It's something that we are working through," she said. "I haven't been on a date, and I am not interested in dating."

Everything That's Happened Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Split Up

That being said, Jennifer maintains a close relationship with Ben, and they plan on spending the holidays together with their three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel. "We will all be together for Thanksgiving. I love Ben," she said. "We will be together with our kids and give them a special Christmas. We get along really well, and it's not an issue. We are friends; we can manage it."

Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin
