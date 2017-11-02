Jennifer Lawrence Accosts People on the Street and Begs Them to Name 5 of Her Movies

Jennifer Lawrence took over guest-hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, and during her opening monologue, the Mother! star took to the streets of Hollywood to find out just how many people could name five of her films . . . on the spot, while standing right in front of her. It was surprisingly hard for the individuals she accosted — one woman just went on and on about how much better Jennifer Aniston is — although she did start getting some answers once she launched into charades mode. "I'll just go f*ck myself," she said after trying to dole out clues. Watch the hilarious video above now.