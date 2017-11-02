 Skip Nav
Mark Ruffalo
Let's Talk About Mark Ruffalo's Shirtless Throwback Photo For a Quick Sec
Celebrity Kids
Reese Witherspoon Grabs Lunch With Her Daughter Ava and Big Little Lies Costar Zoë Kravitz

Jennifer Lawrence Asks People to Name Her Movies Video

Jennifer Lawrence Accosts People on the Street and Begs Them to Name 5 of Her Movies

Jennifer Lawrence took over guest-hosting duties for Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday night, and during her opening monologue, the Mother! star took to the streets of Hollywood to find out just how many people could name five of her films . . . on the spot, while standing right in front of her. It was surprisingly hard for the individuals she accosted — one woman just went on and on about how much better Jennifer Aniston is — although she did start getting some answers once she launched into charades mode. "I'll just go f*ck myself," she said after trying to dole out clues. Watch the hilarious video above now.

Late Night HighlightsJennifer LawrenceJimmy Kimmel LiveViral Videos
Stephen Curry
This Video of Steph Curry's Jigsaw Costume Would Be Really Scary If It Wasn't So Damn Funny
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Reactions to Harvey Weinstein Allegations
Celebrity News
Celebrities Speak Out Against Harvey Weinstein Amid His Sexual-Assault Allegations
by Kelsie Gibson
Mila Kunis and Shaq Jimmy Kimmel Interview October 2017
Celebrity Interviews
If You Have 13 Minutes, You Must Watch This Delightful Interview Between Mila Kunis and Shaq
by Brittney Stephens
Celebrity Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live September 2017
Late Night Highlights
Alec Baldwin Gets Trolled by Donald Trump in the Latest Edition of Celebrity Mean Tweets
by Kelsie Gibson
Mom Turns Daughter's Wheelchair Into Princess Carriage
Viral Videos
Cue the Tears: Mom Turns Daughter's Wheelchair Into Cinderella Carriage For Halloween
by Erin Cullum
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
