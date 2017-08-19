 Skip Nav
33 Times You Wanted Whatever Jennifer Lawrence Was Having

In the seven years since Jennifer Lawrence's breakout role in 2010's Winter's Bone, the actress has established herself as the ultimate onscreen badass and Hollywood's most desirable BFF, the combination of which makes her box office and newsstand gold. Even better, her infectious personality isn't a PR product — after all, she was bringing on the LOL-worthy moments way before she got super famous, and she clearly lacks the filter necessary to emulate anyone else's path to fame. Case in point: her candid interview with Vanity Fair about that nude-photo hacking incident in November 2014, or the way she spoke at length to Glamour about America's misconceptions of her. Let's look back at all the times we could not hide our admiration for the daring A-lister.

When She Fired Back After the Nude-Picture Hacking Nightmare
When She Showed Unparalleled Team Spirit
When She Lost to Lupita Nyong'o at the Oscars but Won With This Funny Snap
When She Photobombed SJP
When She Covered Emma Watson's Face
When She Bought This Enchanting Mansion
When She Looked This Sexy in American Hustle
When She Became Instant BFFs With These Guys
When She Teased Taylor Swift on Live TV
When She Became a Symbol of Empowerment in The Hunger Games
When Liam Hemsworth Leaned Over to Hug Her
When Dior Started Giving Her Free Clothes
When She Got to Dance With Bradley Cooper in Silver Linings Playbook
When Bradley Held Her Like This
And Kissed Her Like This
When She Made Out With Liam in Catching Fire
When She Started Winning at Nearly Every Award Show You've Ever Heard Of
When Everyone Loved Her Even More For Falling at the Oscars
When She Won an Oscar and Flipped Everyone Off Just Because
When She Dated Nicholas Hoult . . .
When She Gave the Pixie New Life
When She Looked Wax-Figure Perfect at the Oscars
When She Had the Legs For This . . .
. . . The Cleavage For This . . .
. . . And the Midriff For This
When She Was Confident Enough to Make an Ugly Face
When She Made Jimmy Fallon Laugh This Hard
When She Made Bibs Look High Fashion at the Met Gala
When Her Bare Back Was More Beautiful Than the Grand Canyon and Great Barrier Reef Combined
When Even Bradley Cooper Couldn't Resist Her Charm
