Jennifer Lawrence GIFs and Pictures
33 Times You Wanted Whatever Jennifer Lawrence Was Having
In the seven years since Jennifer Lawrence's breakout role in 2010's Winter's Bone, the actress has established herself as the ultimate onscreen badass and Hollywood's most desirable BFF, the combination of which makes her box office and newsstand gold. Even better, her infectious personality isn't a PR product — after all, she was bringing on the LOL-worthy moments way before she got super famous, and she clearly lacks the filter necessary to emulate anyone else's path to fame. Case in point: her candid interview with Vanity Fair about that nude-photo hacking incident in November 2014, or the way she spoke at length to Glamour about America's misconceptions of her. Let's look back at all the times we could not hide our admiration for the daring A-lister.