Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Invited a Few of Her Biggest Fans to Her Home to Listen to Reputation
Celebrity Couples
Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander Are Reportedly Married!
Game of Thrones
It's Clear That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Make Each Other Incredibly Happy
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Brought a TON of Stars Together For One Voice: Somos Live!

When Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony come together for absolutely anything, you know it's going to be good. The former couple organized a star-studded benefit concert to help the disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas, and the Caribbean. One Voice: Somos Live!, hosted by J Lo and Alex Rodriguez, aired in Spanish on Telemundo and Univision at 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, and the third hour aired in English on NBC at 10 p.m. The whole thing was broadcasted live from Marlins Park in Miami as well as a closed set in LA. Before the concert, Jennifer and Alex sat down with E! News, where she revealed just how instrumental Alex was in helping raise funds.

"He calls me on the way there when I'm going there and he's like, 'Baby I got the MLB and I got the head of the Yankees to donate this much and you can announce that there too and say this and say that,'" she said. "Just to have a partner like that...I didn't ask him, you know I'm from Puerto Rico, this is personal to me, it's my thing. But it was just like, 'No, it's your thing, it's my thing too.' So for me it was just like you know...amazing."

Some of the celebrities that performed included: Jennifer, Marc, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Stevie Wonder, Ricky Martin, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Maxwell, Camila, Julia Michaels, Gente de Zona, DJ Khaled, Magic!, Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Alejandro Sanz, and Daddy Yankee. Other celebrities that made appearances included Christina Aguilera, The Chainsmokers, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Vin Diesel, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Sofia Vergara, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara, and so many more. The funds raised during the telethon will go to Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, UNICEF, and Unidos for Puerto Rico.

Marc Anthony performing some of his hit songs.
Ricky Martin got the audience pumped with his performances.
Jennifer Lopez stunned in this Romona Keveza Collection dress.
Ciara, Russell Wilson, and Heidi Klum taking donations on the phone.
Wilmer Valderrama alongside Marisa Tomei participated in the phone bank on stage.
Prince Royce on stage in Miami.
Maroon 5 wooed the crowd in Los Angeles.
Bad Bunny owned the stage in Miami.
Daddy Yankee performing some of his hits in Miami.
Jennifer Lopez rocked the stage performing "Ni Tu Ni Yo".
Mario Domm and Pablo Hurtado of Camila rock out on stage in Miami.
Ellen DeGeneres and Bethenny Frankel speaking on stage in Los Angeles.
Andra Day's performance in Los Angeles was magical.
Jennifer Lopez took the stage for a second time to perform "Lets Get Loud" in Los Angeles.
Gwen Stefani wooed the crowd on stage in Los Angeles.
Kany Garcia and Pedro Capo performing in Miami.
MAGIC! took the stage in Miami and had the audience on their feet.
Mary J. Blige singing while Chris Martin played the piano was a performance not to be missed.
Jennifer Lopez checking in on Zoe Saldana and Wilmer Valderrama's progess from when the telethon started.
Demi Lovato brought the audience to their feet with her rendition of "Hallelujah" in Los Angeles.
Alejandro Sanz and Marc Anthony bring joy to the crowd with their performance in Miami.
J Balvin rocked the stage with his performance of "Mi Gente".
Nicky Jam gave his song "El Amante" new life with the acoustic version he performed in Miami.
All eyes were on Stevie Wonder, and his magical performance took our breath away.
DJ Khaled brought his son, Asahd Tuck, out after Busta Rhymes took the stage and performed.
Romeo Santos and Marc Anthony made everyone's dreams come true when they took the stage together in Miami.
Marc Anthony took the stage yet again, but this time alongside Gente de Zona in Miami.
Jennifer and Alex couldn't look happier while hosting the telethon portion in Los Angeles.
How cute do Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez look while Jennifer poses with them?
Kim Kardashian West was front and center on the phones taking donations.
Wilmer Valderrama, Victoria Justice, and Jimmy Smits were some of the stars who participated in the efforts via telephone in Los Angeles.
