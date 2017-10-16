Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony Brought a TON of Stars Together For One Voice: Somos Live!

When Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony come together for absolutely anything, you know it's going to be good. The former couple organized a star-studded benefit concert to help the disaster relief efforts in Puerto Rico, Mexico, Florida, Texas, and the Caribbean. One Voice: Somos Live!, hosted by J Lo and Alex Rodriguez, aired in Spanish on Telemundo and Univision at 8 p.m. on Oct. 14, and the third hour aired in English on NBC at 10 p.m. The whole thing was broadcasted live from Marlins Park in Miami as well as a closed set in LA. Before the concert, Jennifer and Alex sat down with E! News, where she revealed just how instrumental Alex was in helping raise funds.

"He calls me on the way there when I'm going there and he's like, 'Baby I got the MLB and I got the head of the Yankees to donate this much and you can announce that there too and say this and say that,'" she said. "Just to have a partner like that...I didn't ask him, you know I'm from Puerto Rico, this is personal to me, it's my thing. But it was just like, 'No, it's your thing, it's my thing too.' So for me it was just like you know...amazing."

Some of the celebrities that performed included: Jennifer, Marc, Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Stevie Wonder, Ricky Martin, Chris Martin, Jamie Foxx, Mary J. Blige, Andra Day, Maxwell, Camila, Julia Michaels, Gente de Zona, DJ Khaled, Magic!, Prince Royce, Nicky Jam, Romeo Santos, Alejandro Sanz, and Daddy Yankee. Other celebrities that made appearances included Christina Aguilera, The Chainsmokers, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Vin Diesel, Selena Gomez, Kim Kardashian, Nicole Richie, Sofia Vergara, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ciara, and so many more. The funds raised during the telethon will go to Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, UNICEF, and Unidos for Puerto Rico.