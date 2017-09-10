 Skip Nav
Jesse Tyler Ferguson Wishes His Husband a Happy Birthday, Melts Hearts Everywhere

I'm so grateful that 32 years ago this guy was born. Happy birthday husband! ❤️

A post shared by Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) on

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is celebrating his husband's birthday with a super sweet birthday message. The 41-year-old actor took to Instagram to send a special shout-out to Justin Mikita on his 32nd birthday. "I'm so grateful that 32 years ago this guy was born. Happy birthday husband! ❤️," Tyler captioned the heartwarming picture. The couple got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot in 2013 at a private ceremony in New York City with family and friends, including Jesse's Modern Family co-stars in attendance. The duo has been happily married ever since.

