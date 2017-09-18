 Skip Nav
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Sneak In a Bit of PDA Before Becoming Parents of 3

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren announced in July that they're expecting their third child together, and while the time before a new baby arrives can be stressful, the two look as happy and relaxed as can be. They were photographed showing sweet PDA while attending daughter Haven's soccer game in Westwood, CA, on Sunday. In addition to Jessica showing off her growing baby bump in a black t-shirt, she also hugged her husband from behind while flashing a cute smile. We can't wait to see this family's newest addition!

Celebrity PDACelebrity CouplesCash WarrenJessica Alba
