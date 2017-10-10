Jessie James and Eric Decker Are Expecting Their Third Child!

Image Source: Getty / Frazer Harrison

Jessie James and Eric Decker are expanding their family! The couple, who tied the knot in June 2013 and are parents to Vivian, 3, and Eric II, 2, are expecting their third child together. The country singer shared the exciting news with a video on Instagram on Monday, writing, "Eric and I are so excited to share with y'all that we are expecting baby Decker number 3! As you can see Viv is so happy and Bub doesn't quite know what's going on 😂 but we are over the moon and feel so blessed and can't wait to meet this little one end of march ❤️." Congrats to the family!