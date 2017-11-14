 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Beyoncé Knowles
All the Times Beyoncé Put Her Badass Postbaby Curves on Display This Year
Ansel Elgort
You'll Need a Dip in the Ocean After Seeing Ansel Elgort's Sexy Beach PDA

Jordin Sparks Married and Pregnant With First Child

Surprise! Jordin Sparks Is Married and Expecting Her First Child

It's a very exciting time for Jordin Sparks. On Tuesday, the "One Step at a Time" singer revealed that she secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, on July 16. And that's not even the best part! They are also expecting their first child together. "We're both really excited," the American Idol alum told People. "He's been like, 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops!' We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this." The couple, who first met over Easter weekend, decided to elope while on vacation in Hawaii over the Summer. "It just more solidifies the whole team sentiment of a relationship," Jordin added. "You know you're still individuals, but at the same time everything is about 'we' and 'us' as opposed to 'you' and 'I.'" Congrats to the happy pair!

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta
Join the conversation
Celebrity CouplesJordin SparksCelebrity WeddingsCelebrity Pregnancies
Celebrity Couples
Jennifer Lopez Has Walked Down the Aisle 3 Times
by Celia Fernandez
Kylie Jenner Baby Bump Pictures November 2017
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Keeps Her Growing Belly Under Wraps While Catching a Flight in LA
by Brittney Stephens
Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander Pictures
Queen Maxima
The Evolution of Queen Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's Love
by Alessandra Foresto
Is Adam Levine's Second Child a Boy or a Girl?
Celebrity Couples
Adam Levine Reveals the Sex of His Second Child With Behati Prinsloo
by Kelsie Gibson
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Glamour Women of the Year 2017
Celebrity PDA
Nicole Kidman Has "Extraordinary" Keith Urban by Her Side For a Big Night at the Glamour Awards
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds