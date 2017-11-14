Surprise! Jordin Sparks Is Married and Expecting Her First Child

It's a very exciting time for Jordin Sparks. On Tuesday, the "One Step at a Time" singer revealed that she secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend, Dana Isaiah, on July 16. And that's not even the best part! They are also expecting their first child together. "We're both really excited," the American Idol alum told People. "He's been like, 'I want to shout it from the mountain tops!' We're really proud to be married to each other and to be celebrating this." The couple, who first met over Easter weekend, decided to elope while on vacation in Hawaii over the Summer. "It just more solidifies the whole team sentiment of a relationship," Jordin added. "You know you're still individuals, but at the same time everything is about 'we' and 'us' as opposed to 'you' and 'I.'" Congrats to the happy pair!

Image Source: Getty / Paul Archuleta