Joshua Jackson and Maura Tierney Unwind From Filming The Affair With a Lot of White Wine

Joshua Jackson and Maura Tierney met up for a glass (or eight) of wine at Morandi in NYC on Monday. The Affair costars spent time sipping white wine and cracking each other up before going their separate ways with a spirited hug. The date immediately reminded us of the eight-hour Rosé drinking session Josh shared with his other Affair costar Ruth Wilson back in August 2016 — easily one of our favorite celebrity friend sightings of all time.

The day of Josh and Maura's wine-soaked outing also the marked the first day of filming for season four of their hit Showtime series. Show creator Sarah Treem tweeted a photo from the shoot, writing, "And we're off.... Day 1. #401. #TheAffair." If Maura and Josh decided to blow off some steam after a long day of work, it looks like they had a hell of a time.