 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Here's What's Been Going on With JTT Since His Teen Heartthrob Days
Jonah Hill
Jonah Hill Is Damn Near Unrecognizable While Showing Off His Biceps in NYC
Celebrity Couples
Jessica Chastain and Her Husband Share a Loving Glance During Their Italian Wedding
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 6  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Julia Stiles Is Pregnant With Her First Child — See Her Growing Baby Bump!

Julia Stiles is going to be a mom! The actress and fiancé Preston J. Cook are expecting their first child together, her rep confirmed to People on Monday. Shortly after the news broke, Julia debuted her baby bump while promoting her new series, Riviera, in London. The mom-to-be stopped by Magic FM radio and cradled her growing belly while posing for a photo with radio host Nick Snaith. Julia and Preston first met on the set of 2015's Go With Me, where Preston worked as a camera assistant, and the two got engaged later that year on Christmas Eve. Congrats to the pair!

Related
2017 Will Be Extra Exciting For These Pregnant Stars

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Julia StilesCelebrity Pregnancies
Join The Conversation
Julia Stiles
Emmys: Julia Stiles
by Fashion
What Is Woebot on Facebook?
Facebook
by Nicole Yi
Pictures of Pregnant Celebrities in Bikinis
Summer
24 Celebrities Who Rocked the Bikini While Pregnant
by Rebecca Gruber
Advanced Grammar Quiz
Humor
This Grammar Quiz Will Make You Feel Like a Genius — Until You Realize It's So Wrong
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
New Celebrity Moms 2017
Celebrity Kids
10 Celebrities Who Became Mothers This Year
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds