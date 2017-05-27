 Skip Nav
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon "Bro-Biking" Together Looks as Hilarious as It Sounds
Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Biking Instagram Video

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon "Bro-Biking" Together Looks as Hilarious as It Sounds

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon have been making us laugh for years with their quirky friendship, and their latest adventure is no different. On Saturday, Justin shared a hilarious video of him and Jimmy riding a tandem bike in the Hamptons, or, as Justin put it "bro-biking." Between the bike bell and Jimmy's reaction, we can't stop laughing — and you won't be able to, either.

Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsHumorJimmy FallonJustin Timberlake
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
