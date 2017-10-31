Justin Trudeau, a True Hero, Dressed Up as Clark Kent For Halloween

Leave it to Justin Trudeau to dress up as a true superhero for Halloween. The 45-year-old Canadian prime minister walked down the stairs at the House of Commons in Ottawa on Tuesday wearing a seemingly regular suit, but then he opened up his shirt to reveal his hidden Superman costume (after speaking some casual French). We never really thought about it before, but the prime minister does bear a pretty striking resemblance to DC Comics character! Trudeau casually walks by the videographers and journalists and briefly shows off his costume, as if it's NBD, then walks away from the camera to discuss what we imagine are more important matters. He looks so . . . hot? This is further confirmation that Trudeau is hands down the sexiest world leader.