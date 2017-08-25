 Skip Nav
The Simple Reason Prince William Doesn't Wear a Wedding Ring
The Gutsy Way Princess Diana Used the Press to Her Advantage
All the Times Ashley Graham Slipped Into a Bikini and Looked Out of This World
Kate Middleton's Not Too Princessy to Play Sports

Kate Middleton has a full schedule with two children and royal duties to attend to, but she's already proven in the past that she's not afraid to work up a sweat. Kate's been active since Saint Andrew's school, where she played tennis and swam, and her sporty days haven't stopped since she became a duchess. She showed off her athletic skills in front of the cameras during her royal tour of New Zealand and Australia in 2014, and now we've rounded up all of her most active moments.

Boxing
Darts
Soccer
Volleyball
Rowing
Cricket
Ping-Pong
Roller-Skating
Boating
Hockey
Archery
Cricket
Javelin
Soccer
Rowing
Volleyball
Ping-Pong
Three Tins
Basketball
Canoeing
Cricket
Skiing
Rowing
Sailing
Hockey
Three Tins
Cricket
