Nothing Will Warm Your Heart Like These Photos of Will and Kate Meeting Kids

Kate Middleton and Prince William have really stepped things up this year, and from the looks of it, they aren't slowing down anytime soon. Following Queen Elizabeth II's annual Diplomatic Reception on Tuesday night, the duke and duchess returned to their royal duties when they attended the Children's Global Media Summit at the Manchester Central Convention Complex in England on Wednesday. Will and Kate began their day by meeting with kids at a Stepping Out session led by BBC Children, where they participated in a focus group that aims to inform children's television editorial staff and content producers about how kids feel about issues like mental health challenges.

Will then attended a private meeting with the Cyberbullying Taskforce and The Royal Foundation, while Kate participated in a Sesame Street workshop and learned about the important work the team is doing. Later in the day, Will took the stage at the summit and delivered a powerful keynote speech about the impact of digital media in children's lives.

"Parents like Catherine and me are raising the first generation of digitally immersed children, and this gives us many reasons to be optimistic about the impact of technology on childhood," he told the crowd. "What we cannot do, however, is pretend that the impact of digital technology is all positive or, indeed, even understood. We have put the most powerful information technology in human history into the hands of our children, yet we do not yet understand its impact on adults, let alone the very young. We can be hopeful about the future of our society when we all know that protecting the essence of childhood remains our collective and urgent priority."