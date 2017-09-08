 Skip Nav
Hurricane Harvey
Celebrities Are Stepping Up in a Major Way to Help Hurricane Harvey Victims
Lenny Kravitz
Just a Ton of Photos of Lenny Kravitz That Will Make You Say "Daaamn!"
Jonathan Taylor Thomas
Here's What's Been Going on With JTT Since His Teen Heartthrob Days
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open

Katie Holmes has many reasons to smile these days; she has a beautiful bond with 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise, she has a new movie on the way, and after much speculation, she finally went public with her romance with Jamie Foxx. All of that is perhaps why she appeared to be in such a good mood at the US Open Tennis Championships in NYC on Thursday. The 38-year-old actress sat in the stands of the Arthur Ashe Stadium and got extremely invested in the match between Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens — who knew Katie was such a big sports fan? Katie went through a wave of emotions, including gasping and cheering, and at one point, it even looked like she was ready to make her way down to the court. You honestly just have to see the pictures for yourself.

Related
Katie Holmes Shares an Incredibly Sweet Bond With Her Daughter, Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Katie Holmes Goes Through a Wave of Hilarious Emotions While Watching the US Open
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
US OpenHumorKatie Holmes
Join The Conversation
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Pink and Reese Witherspoon's Game of Never Have I Ever Is Full of Unexpected Joy
by Caitlin Hacker
US Citizenship Welcome Letter Shows Obama as President
Opinion
You'll Giggle For Days When You See Who's President on This Letter From the White House
by Terry Carter
Evan Peters in American Horror Story: Cult Premiere
American Horror Story Cult
by Caitlin Hacker
Katie Holmes in Reebok Sneakers
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Summer Sneakers Are So Old-School Fabulous, You'll Need a Pair Too
by Sarah Wasilak
Katie Holmes Is Going Back to School
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes Is Going Back to School
by Chinea Rodriguez
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds