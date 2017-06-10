 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Katy Perry Forms an Alliance With Joanne the Scammer to "Sabotage" Taylor Swift
Celebrity Kids
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's Hands-Down Cutest Family Moments
Twilight
Okay, Kristen Stewart and Taylor Lautner's Twilight Reunion Is Pretty Freakin' Adorable
Celebrity Couples
19 Couples Who Got Married After Having Kids, Because Traditions Are Made to Be Broken

Katy Perry and Joanne the Scammer Instagram Photo June 2017

Katy Perry Forms an Alliance With Joanne the Scammer to "Sabotage" Taylor Swift

A post shared by Branden miller (@joannethescammer) on

Taylor Swift put all her music back on Spotify at the same time Katy Perry's Witness album dropped on Thursday night, and it looks like Katy Perry has finally responded — well, sort of. While Katy has yet to personally address Taylor's seemingly calculated move, it appears she's formed an alliance with none of other than internet sensation Joanne the Scammer. Joanne, who's real name is Branden Miller, shared what initially appeared to be an innocent photo of the two hanging out on Saturday, but it's not until you read the caption that you find out the real motive behind their meeting. "Me and my rich white friend thinking of ways we can sabotage our frenemy Taylor.. Iconic," Joanne wrote. As a self-professed "messy b*tch who lives for drama," we can only imagine what Joanne and Katy talked about. Oh, to be a fly on the wall.

Join the conversation
Joanne The ScammerCelebrity FriendshipsCelebrity FeudsCelebrity InstagramsKaty PerryTaylor Swift
Join The Conversation
Taylor Swift
Taylor's Swift's Style Evolution Might Have Something to Do With Her Dating Life
by Samantha Sutton
Calvin Harris Recorded a Song With Katy Perry
Celebrity Feuds
Taylor Swift's Ex Confirms That He's Working With Her Nemesis
by Brittney Stephens
Who Is Taylor Swift Dating?
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Reportedly Has a New British Boyfriend
by Monica Sisavat
Who Is Joanne the Scammer?
Branden Miller
Joanne the Scammer Is the Internet Sensation Your Friends Have Been Quoting For Months
by Quinn Keaney
Why Are Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick Fighting?
Celebrity Feuds
How Whitney Houston Factors Into Aretha Franklin and Dionne Warwick's 5-Year Feud
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds