This Katy Perry and Leslie Jones Sing-Off Is Everything We Never Knew We Needed — Until Now

Fav pic of night!! We boogied y'all!! @katyperry is the TRUTH and photo bomb by @foxyneela pic.twitter.com/q4iOyTfnQv — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) May 21, 2017

Katy Perry performed her new single, "Swish Swish," during the season finale of Saturday Night Live this week, but the one moment you didn't see on TV was her epic sing-off with Leslie Jones at the show's wrap party. Thankfully, Leslie blessed us with a clip on Twitter on Sunday, writing, "Seriously we turned up last night at @nbcsnl wrap party. Me and @katyperry had to turn out the old man lmao!! Katy you are a QUEEN!!" Between the ladies belting out Bruno Mars's "That's What I Like" and their smooth dance moves, this is the pairing we never knew we needed — that is, until now.