33 Photos of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos's Family That Will Replace Your Morning Coffee

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos may be big names in Hollywood (she has her own star on the Walk of Fame, after all), but when it comes to their personal life, they're just normal parents to their three gorgeous kids: Michael, 19, Lola, 15, and Joaquin, 14. Kelly and Mark, who eloped in Las Vegas in 1996, have never been shy about sharing glimpses of their family on social media over the years. Whether they're celebrating Christmas, bonding on family vacations, or visiting their parents at work, the Consuelos kids seem to have really good heads on their shoulders. And despite them growing up so fast (Michael recently went away to college), the family of five remains as tight as ever.

Proof That Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Have a Very Rare Kind of Love

Lola ConsuelosCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity FamiliesCelebrity KidsMark ConsuelosKelly Ripa
