Country Singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Tied the Knot!
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Married

Country Singers Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Have Tied the Knot!

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini) on

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans are officially married! The newlyweds exchanged vows during an intimate oceanside ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 2. According to People, the 24-year-old singer walked barefoot down the aisle in a classic wedding dress with lace details. Morgan reportedly looked dapper in a suit designed by Joseph Abboud. Their customized wedding rings included special messages engraved on the inside for one another. The happy couple announced their engagement on Christmas Day in 2016 after nine months of dating. Congrats are in order for Kelsea and Morgan!

