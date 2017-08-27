 Skip Nav
Dangerous Curves Ahead: Over 40 of Kim Kardashian's Hottest Swimsuit Photos

It's been a busy few years for Kim Kardashian and her growing family, what with her lavish wedding to Kanye West in 2014 and a slew of adorable moments with their kids, daughter North and son Saint. Amidst all the exciting moments, Kim always makes time to slip into a two-piece and show off her famous figure. And whether she's got a six-pack or a baby bump, Kim has also made sure to document her steamiest moments with tons of social media snaps and fashion spreads.

She flaunted her curves in a crop top and barely-there bikini bottoms in August 2016.
She showed off her curves in a blue and orange logo bikini during a trip to Mexico in April 2017.
Kim flaunted her figure in a red two-piece on the beach in Mexico in August 2014.
Kim showed off her postbaby body in a white bikini in Miami back in November 2013.
Kim showed off her hot bikini body during an LA photo shoot in July 2009.
She walked along the beach during a November 2008 trip to Miami.
Kim strutted her stuff on the beach in Mexico wearing a Gucci-print bikini in April 2017.
Kim kept her famous curves hidden under water while posing for FHM's October 2009 cover.
Kim wore several bikinis — including this purple one — during a vacation in Mykonos, Greece, in April 2013.
She let loose in the ocean during an August 2008 trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Kim shared this photo of herself lounging in the pool in Mexico in July 2014. Source: Instagram user kimkardashian
She showed off her growing belly during a trip to St. Barts in August 2015.
Kim gave fans a glimpse of her bikini body during a photo shoot in June 2012. Source: Instagram user kimkardashian
Kim's famous derriere was on display as she posed for a photo shoot on the beach in Thailand in April 2014.
During a work trip to the Bahamas in 2009, Kim posed in a bikini for a People magazine spread. Source: Twitter user Kim Kardashian
She playfully posed with her then-boyfriend Reggie Bush for their sexy March 2009 GQ spread.
She stretched out on a lounge chair in Mexico in July 2014. Source: Instagram user kimkardashian
Kim's backside was on display during a pool day in Mexico in April 2017.
Kim posed in a fur bikini (in the snow!) in January 2015.
She wore a colorful Agent Provocateur bikini on Miami Beach in July 2012.
She relaxed by the pool in a black high-waisted bikini during her honeymoon with Kanye West in June 2014.
Kim got silly on a trampoline during a July 2009 photo shoot in LA.
She wore a barely-there bikini while going for a swim in August 2012. Source: Instagram user kimkardashian
Kim took in the sights in a black bikini while in Mykonos, Greece, in April 2013.
Pregnant Kim wore a metallic bikini in LA, just days before she gave birth to daughter North West in June 2013.
Kim wore a see-through cover-up during a May 2009 promotional event in Malibu.
She hit the ocean in Miami Beach during a July 2007 trip with her sisters.
She showed off her baby bump while soaking up the Mykonos rays in Greece in April 2013.
kalikitten kalikitten 3 years

Say what you will about Kim Kardashian but that woman has(d), LOL, a body that just won't quit...Wow.

Abornewords Abornewords 3 years
Since the birth of little North, we think shes had some bun work done. Abornewords is just guessing but you never know.
omg21 omg21 3 years
Popsugar, you make me want to vomit.
PapayaG PapayaG 5 years
I mean, I used 2 like her thinking she was pretty but after knowing that she went thru plastic-surgery. I don't have the same impression for her again....
justinbeiberluvsme234 justinbeiberluvsme234 5 years
kim needs colthes  im going to be a celbty i will not be half naked with a bikkin that only have my nibbles  not show i luv u kim but  that a no i do not like this pics u made
sevencostanza sevencostanza 5 years
So a Kardashian is procreating again... Kris Jenner's head exploded from all the ideas of how to make money from throwing the Kardashian name onto baby products. http://sevencostanza.blog.com/2012/02/21/a-kardashian-is-procreating/
robertomarquezm robertomarquezm 5 years
Boring , not interesting at all.
sanat-williams sanat-williams 5 years
mam u r hot we alll lnow tht.but d way u carry urself makes u a diva
jaan_black jaan_black 5 years
that's not beautiful to me like most of these fake chicks...beautiful is being able to wake up, roll out of bed without makeup and still attract the same amount of attention...I'll tell you one thing, I wouldn't need a $3k/hour makeup artist to get men to notice me, that's for sure...ps - her boobs are square, she needs a new set
ashkell ashkell 5 years
I don't know why people keep saying jealously of Kim's good looks are the reason why she is not liked. Good looks are a dime a dozen in this world, it's her snobby attitude and the fact that she has no legitimate talent and used a sex tape to propel her and her family into notoriety is why she is disliked. She has the money and the "fame" but not the respect, which above all is most important.
dandd dandd 5 years
happy birthday kim..i think she is beautiful
loser60 loser60 5 years
shes beautiful and good for her making $ off fools - never seen her show but she is one smart woman and doesn't appear to be harming anyone
Burkina Burkina 6 years
She is stunning no doubt. Her all the botox and fillers is making her eyes disappear and her face long and weird. The makeup and mascara on the lower lashes are just HORRIBLE.
alexsa21 alexsa21 6 years
6 months of HOLLYWOOD dating? LOL this will not last long. This guy is an idiot, he spent 2 MILLION for her dumbass ring, he will be broke. He is NOT Kobe, or SHAQ status. Poor kid, I feel bad for him actually.
sunnyheart sunnyheart 6 years
I never thought I'd be singing Paris Hilton's praises, but at far as sex tape socialites go, I like Paris better. While Paris is not ideal, she has not stooped to changing her unique look or searching desperately for someone, anyone to marry just because she has turned 30.
kimdash kimdash 6 years
I am officially not a fan of Kim today. My eyes are finally open this fame seeking has it's limits and this is the limit in my opinion. Watching her have E! buy her $2 million ring just did it for me. I know he would not spend a $3.2 million contract on a $2 million ring. It's like these girls are selling the advantages of cashing in by being with them. Call me old fashion but I'd rather be truly loved and have the ring my husband bought me.
