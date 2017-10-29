 Skip Nav
The 1 Thing All of Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costumes Have in Common This Year

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to come up with an iconic theme for all of her Halloween costumes. The 34-year-old reality star and mom of North and Saint West revealed that she is paying homage to her favorite musical legends this year. On Friday night, Kim and her best friend Jonathan Cheban pulled off a spot on costume of Sonny Bono and Cher, which even earned her a compliment from the "Believe" singer herself. Mrs. West also dressed up as Madonna and Michael Jackson at the 1991 Oscars with her sister Kourtney, and paid tribute to the late R&B singer Aaliyah as well. Scroll through and try and keep up with all of Kim's epic Halloween costumes ahead.

