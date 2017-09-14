 Skip Nav
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life

Game of Thrones fans are understandably freaking out about that intensely intimate scene where Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen hold hands for a long time on Sunday's episode, but honestly, it's just as fun to see Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke hanging out together in real life. The pair has been photographed together at several events over the past few years — along with Kit's girlfriend, former castmate Rose Leslie. Meanwhile, if the latest episode is any indication, it looks like Kit and Emilia's offscreen friendship will translate to (possible) great onscreen romance. Check out some of their cutest moments together, then see more pictures of the Game of Thrones cast out of costume and peek at some of Kit's sexiest snaps ever.

Emilia got a real kick out of Kit when the pair appeared together at the TCA Awards in 2013.
Emilia had her arm around Kit when they visited Broadway with castmates Rose Leslie, Maisie Williams, and Natalie Dormer.
The pair shared a moment when the hit the stage at Comic-Con in 2013.
Pretty wild to see these three together, right? Lena Headey joined Kit and Emilia Clarke for a press conference in London in 2012.
Kit and Emilia posed for a picture with costar Maisie Williams in 2014.
Real talk: Kit and Emilia looked damn good together at Comic-Con in 2011.
Celebrity FriendshipsKit HaringtonEmilia ClarkeGame Of Thrones
