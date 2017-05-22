Kourtney and Kendall Have a "Sun's Out, Buns Out" Boat Day in Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner are currently living it up in the South of France for the Cannes Film Festival, and the sisters got in some swimsuit time while relaxing on a yacht in Antibes on Monday; the pair was were spotted lounging and chatting in one-pieces with friend Simon Huck. The night before their fun boat day, Kourtney attended a dinner in celebration of Jean-Michel Cousteau's Wonders of the Sea, while Kendall stomped the runway for Naomi Campbell's annual Fashion For Relief event, which also brought out Kate Moss, Heidi Klum, and Kendall's pal Bella Hadid. Keep reading to see all the photos from Kourtney and Kendall's Cannes adventures.