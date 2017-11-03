 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Sarunas J. Jackson
Good Luck Getting Through These Pictures of Insecure's Dro Without Passing the F*ck Out
Celebrity Couples
Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Are a Couple Again, and the Internet Is Freaking Out

Kris Jenner's Ellen DeGeneres 99 Cent Store Prank Video

Kris Jenner Gets Pranked by Ellen DeGeneres in a 99 Cent Store, and Her Antics Will Have You Screaming

Kris Jenner took part in one of Ellen DeGeneres's hilarious hidden camera pranks this week, making a stop at a 99 Cents Only store in Burbank, CA. While wearing an earpiece that allowed Ellen to tell her what to say, Kris was put through the ringer — and so was the unsuspecting store cashier. At one point, Ellen tells the Kardashian matriach to tell the employee, "Mommy's broke, but you know what? Too blessed to be stressed" before she starts laughing maniacally. Watch the full video to see all the hilarity, then check out Kim Kardashian's equally funny interview with Jennifer Lawrence on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Join the conversation
Kris JennerThe Ellen DeGeneres ShowViral VideosEllen DeGeneres
Viral Videos
Emotional Olympics Ad Will Make Your Mama Bear Instincts Flare Up Something Fierce
by Alessia Santoro
Dain Yoon Ellen DeGeneres Interview
Ellen DeGeneres
The Artist Who Invented "Hair Nails" Answered All Your Burning Questions on 'Ellen'
by Kristina Rodulfo
Jimmy Kimmel Tells Daughter He Ate Her Halloween Candy 2017
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel's Daughter Stays Oddly Composed After Hearing All Her Halloween Candy Was Eaten
by Brittney Stephens
Kris Jenner on The Ellen Show February 2017
Kris Jenner
Kris Jenner Fights Back Tears While Talking About Kim's Paris Robbery
by Caitlin Hacker
Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Cousin Model Natalie Zettel
Celebrity Style
It's Time to Keep Up With Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Model Cousin You Never Knew Existed
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds