How Did We Get Here? A Timeline of the Taylor Swift and Kanye West Drama
Yes, Gwendoline Christie Is in a Relationship — and Her Man Has Royal Connections
Gwendoline Christie Reveals Her Hilarious Nickname For Kit Harington in This Selfie
Lauren Conrad Is a Treasure Trove of Halloween Costume Inspiration

Lauren Conradwhose wedding photos are Pinterest gold, even years later — is a huge inspiration when it comes to Halloween costumes; not only does she always have cute and original ideas, but she also swears by DIYing her designs each year. She's dressed up as Minnie Mouse, Mary Poppins, and even the Twitter bird — and now that she's a mom, we can't wait to see what kind of family looks she has up her sleeve. In honor of Lauren's crafty costume ideas, we've rounded up her outfits from Halloween.

Over 250 Celebrity Halloween Costumes!

Twitter Bird, 2011
Tooth Fairy, 2013
Mary Poppins, 2012
Britney Spears, 2011
Ghost, 2012
Minnie Mouse, 2011
Flapper, 2008
Mermaid, 2014
Sailor, 2007
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesHalloween CostumesHalloweenLauren Conrad
