Lauren Conrad Is a Treasure Trove of Halloween Costume Inspiration

Lauren Conrad — whose wedding photos are Pinterest gold, even years later — is a huge inspiration when it comes to Halloween costumes; not only does she always have cute and original ideas, but she also swears by DIYing her designs each year. She's dressed up as Minnie Mouse, Mary Poppins, and even the Twitter bird — and now that she's a mom, we can't wait to see what kind of family looks she has up her sleeve. In honor of Lauren's crafty costume ideas, we've rounded up her outfits from Halloween.