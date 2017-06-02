Lauren Conrad Reveals the Sex of Her Baby With a Very Lauren Conrad Announcement

 Skip Nav
Lauren Conrad is having a boy! The fashion designer, who is expecting her first child with husband William Tell, announced the sex of her baby in a sweet Instagram post on Friday. "I found this adorable birth announcement while helping my Grandma move and I thought it was the perfect way to share that William and I are expecting a baby boy," she captioned an illustration of a boy driving a car that reads, "It's a guy." Since announcing her pregnancy in January, Lauren has been perfectly documenting her growing bump on social media. And she's also not the only former star of The Hills that's currently expecting. Her ex-boyfriend, Jason Wahler, is also going to be a first-time parent, and former friend Heidi Montag is expecting her first child with husband Spencer Pratt.

Image Source: Getty / Larry Busacca
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsLauren ConradCelebrity Pregnancies
