Lauren Conrad's Son Liam Cute Pictures
Lauren Conrad Shares a Snuggly Photo With Her "Little Guy," Son Liam
Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed their first child, son Liam, in July, and he's already stealing hearts. The fashion designer, who married William in a Pinterest-worthy ceremony in September 2014, shared an adorable photo of Liam on Instagram this week. "Sunday snuggles with this little guy😍," she wrote alongside the snap of Liam snoozing on a comfy blanket. In addition to his adorable arm rolls, his little eyelashes are better than ours will probably ever be. We can't wait for more peeks at this cutie!