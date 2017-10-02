 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga
Look Back on Lady Gaga's Monstrous Rise to Fame
Eye Candy
Dermot Mulroney Is, and Forever Will Be, the Ultimate Dream Boyfriend
Marilyn Monroe
Hugh Hefner Laid to Rest Next to Playboy's First Cover Star, Marilyn Monroe

Lauren Conrad's Son Liam Cute Pictures

Lauren Conrad Shares a Snuggly Photo With Her "Little Guy," Son Liam

A post shared by Lauren Conrad (@laurenconrad) on

Lauren Conrad and William Tell welcomed their first child, son Liam, in July, and he's already stealing hearts. The fashion designer, who married William in a Pinterest-worthy ceremony in September 2014, shared an adorable photo of Liam on Instagram this week. "Sunday snuggles with this little guy😍," she wrote alongside the snap of Liam snoozing on a comfy blanket. In addition to his adorable arm rolls, his little eyelashes are better than ours will probably ever be. We can't wait for more peeks at this cutie!

Join the conversation
Celebrity InstagramsCelebrity KidsLauren Conrad
Join The Conversation
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
by Kelsie Gibson
Lauren Conrad's Interior Design
Lauren Conrad
30 Times a Glimpse of Lauren Conrad's Interior Design Just Wasn't Enough
by Adrienne Holland
Lauren Conrad Shares Her Favorite Pieces That Tie Any Outfit Together
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Shares Her Favorite Pieces That Tie Any Outfit Together
by India Yaffe
Pictures of Macklemore's Daughter
Celebrity Kids
The Sweetest Photos of Macklemore's Daughter That Will Make You Smile Like a Weirdo
by Caitlin Hacker
New Celebrity Babies 2017
Celebrity Kids
Meet the New Celebrity Babies of 2017
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds