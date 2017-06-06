Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill Pictures
Find Someone Who Looks at You the Way Jonah Hill Looks at Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill formed quite a special bond while filming 2013's The Wolf of Wall Street, and honestly, how could they not? When you spend your days pretending to do hardcore drugs and have orgies with women aboard airplanes, we imagine you become friends pretty quickly. During the film's press tour and that year's award season, we got to see Leo and Jonah's bond in real life. They hit red carpets together, shared a few cocktails, and made each other laugh while goofing off during fancy events. But that was just the beginning. Leo made a surprise appearance during Jonah's Saturday Night Live opening monologue in 2014 (they re-created that famous "Jack, I'm flying" scene from Titanic), and he pulled an epic prank on Jonah when he pretended to be an excited fan taking pictures on the streets of NYC in 2016. Leo is known for his large group of guy friends, or the "P*ssy Posse," but his bond with Jonah is definitely one of our favorites.