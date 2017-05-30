 Skip Nav
Leonardo DiCaprio Speaking Italian to the Pope Will Do Ungodly Things to Your Body
Leonardo DiCaprio Speaking Italian to Pope Francis Video

Leonardo DiCaprio Speaking Italian to the Pope Will Do Ungodly Things to Your Body

Image Source: Getty / Alessandra Benedetti

Remember when you first heard Bradley Cooper speaking fluent French? Well, listening to Leonardo DiCaprio is going to make you feel that same mix of fascination and lust. Back in January 2016, Leo came face to face with Pope Francis at the Vatican, a moment that was filmed as part of the Oscar winner's documentary Before the Flood. While entering the room, Leo gave a sweet and utterly charming greeting to the Pope in Italian, kissing his hand and saying, "Your Holiness, thank you for granting me this private audience with you." It's only a few seconds, but it sure is enough to make you swoon. Now, if we could only hear a little bit of that love language while on a romantic date with Leo, we'd die happy.

Pope FrancisViral VideosLeonardo DiCaprio
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
