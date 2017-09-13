Maggie Gyllenhaal Discusses Taylor Swift's Scarf From "All Too Well" and It's Hilarious

If you've been wondering about the whereabouts of the scarf Taylor Swift mentions in her song "All Too Well," Maggie Gyllenhaal unfortunately does not have the answers. Some backstory: the song, which appears on Taylor's Red album, is commonly thought to be about her ex, Jake Gyllenhaal, and the lyrics mention a long-lost scarf:

"I walked through the door with you, the air was cold

But something about it felt like home somehow, and I

Left my scarf there at your sister's house

And you've still got it in your drawer even now"

Fast forward to this week, when Jake's sister Maggie sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and addressed said scarf. Asked whether Taylor once left a scarf at her house, the actress looked truly bewildered. "You know, I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf," she said. "What is this? I am in the dark about the scarf." So there you have it.