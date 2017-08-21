 Skip Nav
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad and Lo Bosworth Have a Mini Hills Reunion at Friend's Wedding
Beyoncé Knowles
Good Lord: Beyoncé Is Working Her Postbaby Body Like the Goddess She Is
Game of Thrones
Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke Are Just as Cute Together in Real Life
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Margot Robbie Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Winifred Sanderson on the Set of Her New Movie

Margot Robbie, is that you?! The internet did a collective double take on Monday when photos of the Australian actress on the set of her new movie surfaced online, because, I mean, what. the. hell. Margot looked practically unrecognizable when she recently stepped out in costume as Queen Elizabeth I while filming her new movie, Mary Queen of Scots, in London. The film follows the turbulent life of Mary Stuart (Saoirse Ronan), the former queen of France who, after becoming widowed, returns to her native Scotland to reclaim her rightful throne.

Dressed in traditional garb, Margot sported a frizzy red hairstyle similar to that of Hocus Pocus witch Winifred Sanderson (before she sucked the lives out of little children). In addition to a receding hairline, the recently married star's makeup appeared to feature a prosthetic nose and rough skin. Since Margot is ridiculously stunning in real life, these photos are all the more interesting to look at.

Related
Who Is Tom Ackerley? Get to Know Margot Robbie's New Husband

Margot Robbie Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Winifred Sanderson on the Set of Her New Movie
Margot Robbie Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Winifred Sanderson on the Set of Her New Movie
Margot Robbie Looks a Hell of a Lot Like Winifred Sanderson on the Set of Her New Movie
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Margot RobbieStars On SetMovies
Join The Conversation
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Is Unrecognizable as Scandalous '90s Ice Skater Tonya Harding
by Maggie Pehanick
Celebrities With Anna Wintour at Fashion Week Pictures
Anna Wintour
Whoever's Next to Anna Wintour Has the Best Seat in the House
by Brittney Stephens
Who Is Tom Ackerley?
Margot Robbie
Who Is Tom Ackerley? Get to Know Margot Robbie's New Husband
by Caitlin Hacker
Margot Robbie Red Carpet Style
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie's Red Carpet Looks Will Give You Gucci Fever
by Sarah Wasilak
Margot Robbie's Engagement Ring
Margot Robbie
Once You Zoom In on Margot Robbie's Engagement Ring, Good Luck Concentrating on Anything Else
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds