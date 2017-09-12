10 Things You Might Be Surprised to Know About Mariska Hargitay

On top of being incredibly talented, gorgeous, and inspiring, Mariska Hargitay also leads a pretty fascinating life. While she is well-known for her fierce character on Law and Order: SVU and her sweeter-than-candy romance with Younger star Peter Hermann, there are quite a few things you might not know about her — like how she almost starred in one of your favorite childhood movies, or that she was a former beauty queen. Keep reading for even more fun facts about the actress.