10 Things You Might Be Surprised to Know About Mariska Hargitay

On top of being incredibly talented, gorgeous, and inspiring, Mariska Hargitay also leads a pretty fascinating life. While she is well-known for her fierce character on Law and Order: SVU and her sweeter-than-candy romance with Younger star Peter Hermann, there are quite a few things you might not know about her — like how she almost starred in one of your favorite childhood movies, or that she was a former beauty queen. Keep reading for even more fun facts about the actress.

She's the Daughter of Jayne Mansfield
She Was Named After Mary Magdalene
She Was a Beauty Queen
Her Improv Teacher Was Kathy Griffin
She Almost Played Dulcea in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
She Speaks Multiple Languages
She Met Her Husband on Law and Order
She Is the Mother of 3 Children
She Founded the Joyful Heart Foundation
She Is Part of Taylor Swift's Infamous Squad
Celebrity FactsMariska Hargitay
