8 Reasons We Never Want to Be Friends With George Clooney, Matt Damon, or Brad Pitt
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Selena Gomez Does Date Night With The Weeknd After Praising Ex Justin Bieber
Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters
8 Reasons We Never Want to Be Friends With George Clooney, Matt Damon, or Brad Pitt

Being friends with Matt Damon, George Clooney, and Brad Pitt might look fun, but it also seems extremely dangerous. While all three are Hollywood legends in their own right, the series of pranks the Ocean's Eleven costars have been pulling on one another for over 15 years are on a whole new level. During a recent interview with E! News, Matt actually revealed that George has slowed his roll when it comes to practical jokes now that he's going to be a dad, because "he's got a full-time job and a full-time family." Luckily we've been keeping track of all the antics George, Matt, and Brad (especially) have gotten up to.

Matt Damon "Almost Started Crying" When George Clooney Told Him About Amal’s Pregnancy

