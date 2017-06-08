 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honor Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect
Celebrity Couples
Bellissimo! John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Enjoy a Fun, Kid-Free Italian Getaway
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore's New Zine Will Have a Special Place in Your Heart — and on Your Coffee Table
Celebrity Couples
10 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up Before Getting Married
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 7  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Meryl Streep Dressed as Diane Keaton to Honor Diane Keaton, and It Was Perfect

Diane Keaton was (finally) honored with a Life Achievement Award by the American Film Institute in LA on Thursday night. The big event brought out lots of her famous friends and costars, including Father of the Bride's Steve Martin and Martin Short, Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon, and Meryl Streep, who took the stage to give a toast to her fellow legend. Meryl went the extra mile to celebrate her longtime friend by wearing a look inspired by one of Diane's most iconic characters, Annie Hall; from the blazer and tie to the oversize hat, Meryl really nailed her homage to the 1977 film, as well as Diane's own unique personal style. The 71-year-old star looked overjoyed to see Meryl's ensemble, and the two stuck together throughout the gala. Keep reading to see Meryl's tribute to Diane Keaton, then look back on the speech Diane made at Meryl's AFI ceremony in 2009.

Related
Meryl Streep Helping Ryan Gosling With His Bow Tie Is a Moment Too Pure For This World

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsAnnie HallDiane KeatonMeryl Streep
Join The Conversation
Diane Keaton
Your Guide to Dressing Like Style Icon Diane Keaton
by Ashley Cooke
Internet Reactions to James Comey Hearing
Donald Trump
by Kelsey Garcia
Father Hugs Crying Daughter Video
Toddlers
by Terry Carter
Trader Joe's Campfire S'mores Bar
Food Reviews
by Erin Cullum
Mom With Terminal Cancer Dying Wish to See Daughter Married
Wedding
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds