Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Married!

Miranda Kerr is married! The Australian supermodel tied the knot with Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel at their home in Brentwood, CA, on Saturday. According to E! News, the couple, who began dating in 2015, said "I do" in front of less than 50 guests. The nuptials reportedly featured an open air tent, a pianist who played "When You Wish Upon a Star," and a string quartet. Miranda, who shares son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, announced their engagement last June by posting a picture of her gorgeous ring on social media. Congrats to the newlyweds!