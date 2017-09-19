Let's Relive That Time Jimmy Fallon Found Out That He Totally Had a Chance With Nicole Kidman

 Skip Nav
During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in January 2015, Nicole Kidman dropped a bomb on the late-night host: he could have dated her! While recounting the story of how they first met back in the early 2000s — a mutual friend named Rick offered to introduce the two by bringing Nicole to Jimmy's NYC apartment — the Oscar winner couldn't contain herself as she revealed that she "liked" the then-SNL star and had considered the visit "a hangout."

Unbeknownst to Jimmy, he totally blew his chances at landing the Australian beauty; between his offering of brie cheese and corn chips, lack of communication, and the fact that he "put on a video game," Nicole admitted, "After about an hour and a half, I thought, 'He had no interest, this is so embarrassing.'" Needless to say, Jimmy was horrified, and the following week, he tweeted, "I am so embarrassed." Watch the entire video above to relive the hilarious conversation.

