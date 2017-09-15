 Skip Nav
Nobody Does Halloween Quite Like Nicole Richie and Her Family

Plenty of celebrity families dress up every year for Halloween, but one brood that really takes the holiday seriously is Nicole Richie's. Not only does the fashion designer deck out her home with skulls and pumpkins, but she gets her whole family in on the costume fun. Throughout the years, we've seen Nicole pay tribute to A Clockwork Orange with Joel Madden and dress up like a cat with little sister Sofia Richie, and in 2014, she and her mini mes, daughter Harlow and son Sparrow, channeled Cruella de Vil and the 101 dalmatians. We can't wait to see what she comes up with this year!

Group Halloween CostumesCouple Halloween CostumesPop Culture Halloween CostumesCelebrity InstagramsCelebrity Halloween CostumesCelebrity KidsCelebrity CouplesHalloween CostumesHalloweenJoel MaddenNicole Richie
