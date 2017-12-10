Nina Dobrev Reunites With Paul Wesley, and They Still Look Damn Good Together

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Dec 10, 2017 at 8:10am PST

Nina Dobrev had a sweet reunion this weekend when she ran into her former The Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley, who played her love interest on the show. The 28-year-old actress uploaded a snap of the two hanging out on Instagram, writing, "NYC when it's snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever." Naturally, fans of the beloved series had some pretty passionate reactions to seeing Elena and Stefan together again. "I'm crying," one person confessed. "I don't remember [giving] you guys the permission to destroy my life," another person wrote underneath the photo. Nina surprised fans when she returned for the series finale episode earlier this year and caught up with her other castmates at an event in LA in August.