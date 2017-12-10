 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Nina Dobrev Reunites With Paul Wesley, and They Still Look Damn Good Together
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
Celebrity Couples
Who Is the Cutest Celebrity Couple of 2017?
The Royals
16 Perfect Presents For People Who Will Always Love Princess Diana

Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley Instagram Photo December 2017

Nina Dobrev Reunites With Paul Wesley, and They Still Look Damn Good Together

A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on

Nina Dobrev had a sweet reunion this weekend when she ran into her former The Vampire Diaries costar Paul Wesley, who played her love interest on the show. The 28-year-old actress uploaded a snap of the two hanging out on Instagram, writing, "NYC when it's snowing is full of serendipitous run ins and magical reunions. Like this one. #TVDForever." Naturally, fans of the beloved series had some pretty passionate reactions to seeing Elena and Stefan together again. "I'm crying," one person confessed. "I don't remember [giving] you guys the permission to destroy my life," another person wrote underneath the photo. Nina surprised fans when she returned for the series finale episode earlier this year and caught up with her other castmates at an event in LA in August.

Join the conversation
Celebrity FriendshipsCelebrity InstagramsNina DobrevPaul Wesley
The Vampire Diaries
Spoiler Alert: Here's Who Dies on The Vampire Diaries Series Finale
by Kelsie Gibson
Nina Dobrev on the Trend She Can't Wait to See Disappear
Nina Dobrev
Nina Dobrev on the Trend She Can't Wait to See Disappear
by India Yaffe
Julianne Hough's Bridesmaids Dance Routine at Her Wedding
Celebrity Weddings
Julianne Hough Completely Lost Her Cool Over Her Bridesmaids' Surprise Dance Routine
by Kelsie Gibson
The Vampire Diaries Cast Finale Instagram Pictures
The Vampire Diaries
The Vampire Diaries Cast Says Their Emotional Goodbyes After the Series Finale
by Monica Sisavat
Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes | Pictures
Halloween
The 36 Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes, Ever
by Maria Mercedes Lara
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds