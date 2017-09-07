Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem's Sweetest Pictures Together

Penélope Cruz and her husband, Javier Bardem, have been together for almost a decade, and even though they tend to stay hidden, we can't get enough of their cute moments together. The two Spaniards started dating in 2007 after starring in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, but they have worked together on a few more films, including Jamón, Jamón, The Counselor, and their most recent, Loving Pablo. The couple tied the knot in July 2010 and are parents to two children, son Leo and daughter Luna.

"She has what I call the loving blood. Passion for everything," Javier sweetly told GQ about his wife in May. "That's what I find attractive. There is beauty and there is being sexy. Penelope has both." Bask in all of their glory and prepare to drool (just a bit) at how sexy of a couple they are by looking at their best red carpet moments.