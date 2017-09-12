 Skip Nav
Look Back at Paul Walker's Best Hollywood Moments

Paul Walker would have turned 44 years old this month, and we're honoring his memory with a look back at some of his best photos over the years. Paul's career took off after his role in 1999's Varsity Blues, and after that he starred in films like She's All That, The Skulls, and Takers. He became most recognized and beloved for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast and the Furious series, but tragically a car crash claimed Paul's life in November 2013 at the age of 40. After his passing, there was an outpouring of heartfelt messages and sincere condolences from his costars, friends, and famous fans. His daughter, Meadow, has also taken to social media since her dad's death to share heartwarming throwback photos of them together. Remember the life of Paul Walker with a roundup of some of his best moments.

Paul raced in the Cadillac Super Bowl Grand Prix in Florida back in February 2005.
He walked the red carpet at the premiere of his film Flags of Our Fathers in LA in October 2006.
He promoted 2 Fast 2 Furious in Madrid, Spain, in June 2003.
Paul walked the red carpet for the LA premiere of The Fast and the Furious in June 2001.
He spoke on stage during the Taurus World Stunt Awards in LA in September 2005.
Paul was all smiles during a press conference in LA in May 2003.
He attended the LA premiere of Never Back Down in March 2008.
He posed at an event during the Sundance Film Festival in January 2005.
Paul waved to fans as he arrived at the LA premiere of Fast & Furious in March 2009.
He snapped photos with a group of fans during the Fast Five premiere in Rome, Italy, in April 2011.
He looked handsome in a suit and tie for the UK premiere of Fast & Furious in March 2009.
Paul went shirtless on the beach in Hawaii in September 2013.
He and Vin Diesel posed back to back during a Fast & Furious press conference in Mexico City back in March 2009.
Paul waved to cameras while arriving for a Fast & Furious photocall in Moscow in March 2009.
Paul accepted a Movieline Young Hollywood Award in LA in April 2001.
He smiled while snapping photos at the Hollywood Film Festival Awards in August 2001.
Paul and Vin Diesel accepted a statue together at the MTV Movie Awards in LA in June 2002.
He posed with Tyrese Gibson at the LA premiere of 2 Fast 2 Furious in June 2003.
He spoke at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2013.
At the September 2001 Toronto International Film Festival, Paul posed with his Joy Ride costars Leelee Sobieski and Steve Zahn.
Paul attended the LA premiere of Timeline in November 2003.
At the LA premiere of Eight Below in February 2006, Paul posed with snow dogs on the red carpet.
He made a appearance on Fuse's Daily Download show in NYC in February 2006.
Paul and David Schwimmer attended a charity shopping event in LA in November 2003.
He flashed his gorgeous grin at the premiere of The Skulls in LA back in March 2000.
Paul walked the red carpet at the MTV Movie Awards in May 2003.
He posed with a car at a Hollywood press conference for Fast & Furious in March 2009.
Paul sat for a laid-back photocall in Rome back in April 2011.
He spoke on stage at the Video Business Hall of Fame event in December 2006.
Paul and Jessica Alba smiled for photos together at the LA premiere of their film Into the Blue in September 2005.
He and Penélope Cruz posed together at the NYC premiere of Noel in November 2004.
Join the conversation
Jovvana15174579 Jovvana15174579 3 years
es increible,,y dificil de creer,,,la muerte de este hermoso actor,pero es la realidad,,,y hay q aseptarla,,,,,q tristeza,,,,,,,amen
Aunu1 Aunu1 3 years
My apologies, I meant Roger, not Robert.
Aunu1 Aunu1 3 years
It's been only 5 days since the tragic death of Paul. And I still can hardly believe this beautiful man is gone. My heart aches for his daughter, parents, siblings, extended family all his close friends and us many fans. Also for the family etc. of his friend and driver Robert. Made even worse by his autopsy report. Praying for EVERYONE.
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
