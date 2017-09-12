Look Back at Paul Walker's Best Hollywood Moments

Paul Walker would have turned 44 years old this month, and we're honoring his memory with a look back at some of his best photos over the years. Paul's career took off after his role in 1999's Varsity Blues, and after that he starred in films like She's All That, The Skulls, and Takers. He became most recognized and beloved for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast and the Furious series, but tragically a car crash claimed Paul's life in November 2013 at the age of 40. After his passing, there was an outpouring of heartfelt messages and sincere condolences from his costars, friends, and famous fans. His daughter, Meadow, has also taken to social media since her dad's death to share heartwarming throwback photos of them together. Remember the life of Paul Walker with a roundup of some of his best moments.