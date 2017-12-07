 Skip Nav
10 Times Harry and Meghan Made Their Love For Each Other Loud and Clear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been going strong since the Spring of 2016, but it wasn't until this year that we got a closer look at their romance. Whether they're out on a romantic date night, a sports event, or a royal engagement, Harry and Meghan never shy away from showing PDA. The two always look so in love, and Harry has even said that he knew Meghan was "the one" from the very first time they met. In honor of their recent engagement, take a look at Meghan and Harry's sweetest PDA moments.

