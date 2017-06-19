 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Prince William Breaks Royal Protocol to Console a Victim of the Grenfell Tower Fire
Celebrity Kids
The Wait Is Over and the World Is Brighter: Beyonce Has Given Birth to Twins!
Gal Gadot
Gal Gadot's Family Moments Are as Wonderful as She Is
The Royals
All of Kate Middleton's Sweetest Mom Moments With Princess Charlotte

Prince William Hugging London Fire Victim June 2017

Following the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower in London last week, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II paid an emotional visit to a crisis center on Friday. The royals met with some of the survivors, the victims' families, and the rescue workers who were affected by the inferno — and William even broke royal protocol to embrace a woman who was reportedly desperate to locate her husband who was trapped in an elevator during the time of the fire. There is a royal protocol in place that states one shouldn't go beyond a handshake when greeting a member of the British royal family, but people still manage to break it all the time, especially when emotion takes over.

William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry also donated to a fund that assists the families who lost their homes to the tragedy. "The tragedy at Grenfell Tower has left a number of local people in need of urgent assistance," a spokesman for the three royals at Kensington Palace said. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are pleased the Evening Standard's Dispossessed Fund has immediately swung into action. As residents of the local area, they are keen to offer their immediate support."

Image Source: Splash News Online
Join the conversation
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsPrince William
Join The Conversation
Dominique Ansel
Cookie Cups Inspired by Dominique Ansel's Cookie Shots
by Brandi Milloy
Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia of Spain Through the Years
Queen Letizia
The Cutest Pictures of Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía of Spain
by Alessandra Foresto
What Is Trooping the Colour?
The Royals
by Marcia Moody
Woman Does Makeup Using Food
Humor
by Victoria Messina
Kate Middleton Princess Charlotte Trooping the Colour 2017
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds