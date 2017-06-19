Prince William Breaks Royal Protocol to Console a Victim of the Grenfell Tower Fire

Following the deadly fire at Grenfell Tower in London last week, Prince William and Queen Elizabeth II paid an emotional visit to a crisis center on Friday. The royals met with some of the survivors, the victims' families, and the rescue workers who were affected by the inferno — and William even broke royal protocol to embrace a woman who was reportedly desperate to locate her husband who was trapped in an elevator during the time of the fire. There is a royal protocol in place that states one shouldn't go beyond a handshake when greeting a member of the British royal family, but people still manage to break it all the time, especially when emotion takes over.

William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry also donated to a fund that assists the families who lost their homes to the tragedy. "The tragedy at Grenfell Tower has left a number of local people in need of urgent assistance," a spokesman for the three royals at Kensington Palace said. "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry are pleased the Evening Standard's Dispossessed Fund has immediately swung into action. As residents of the local area, they are keen to offer their immediate support."