Well, It's Official: Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe Can Now Pass For Sisters

Reese Witherspoon brought her 17-year-old daughter, Ava Phillippe, along for the LA launch of her Draper James collaboration with Net-a-Porter on Tuesday. The mother-daughter duo (who, let's be honest, can totally pass for sisters) posed for photos in sweet summery dresses at the chic Beverly Hills soiree, which brought out some of Reese's celebrity friends, including Jennifer Garner, Chelsea Handler, Rachel Zoe, and Camila Alves. We love getting to see Reese and Ava together; the last time they hit the red carpet was back in February at the premiere of Reese's hit HBO series Big Little Lies, but the actress also treated us to a few cute snaps of her look-alike daughter on Mother's Day in May and a family beach day in April.

22 Photos of Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe That Will Make You Do a Double Take

