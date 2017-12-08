Nobody Gets More Excited About Christmas Than Reese Witherspoon

In case you don't already know, Reese Witherspoon loves the holiday season, especially Christmas. Not only did she recently unveil a Draper James holiday collection in 2016, but the actress, who is best known as "Wreath Witherspoon" during the cold Winter months, also makes it a point to blow out the holiday as soon as Thanksgiving is over. In 2015, Reese posted a bright and festive Instagram photo of herself sitting by a plate of gingerbread cookies 24 days before Christmas, writing, "Never too early to wait for Santa ... Am I right?? #AnyMinuteNow." We can't say we don't admire her dedication. Sleigh on, Reese, sleigh on.