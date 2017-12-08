Nobody Gets More Excited About Christmas Than Reese Witherspoon

 Skip Nav
In case you don't already know, Reese Witherspoon loves the holiday season, especially Christmas. Not only did she recently unveil a Draper James holiday collection in 2016, but the actress, who is best known as "Wreath Witherspoon" during the cold Winter months, also makes it a point to blow out the holiday as soon as Thanksgiving is over. In 2015, Reese posted a bright and festive Instagram photo of herself sitting by a plate of gingerbread cookies 24 days before Christmas, writing, "Never too early to wait for Santa ... Am I right?? #AnyMinuteNow." We can't say we don't admire her dedication. Sleigh on, Reese, sleigh on.

