Rihanna Mourns LeBron James's Loss With a Lion King Parody: "King Is Still King B*tch"

Rihanna is a dedicated LeBron James fan. After the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday, the singer mourned the basketball player's loss with a hilarious Lion King parody. Yes, really. "#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingB*tch," she captioned the Instagram video of Mufasa's heart-wrenching death scene. Not only did she photoshop herself as Simba, but Kevin Durant even made a special cameo as the villainous Scar. Don't worry, though. It seems like her comical beef with the Warriors player is all in the past as she also congratulated the NBA Finals MVP on his big win, referencing that they're both represented by Jay Z's Roc Nation. LeBron may be the king, but Rihanna is the queen of memes.