Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Mingling With a Mystery Man in Cannes
Summer
The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery
Celebrity Kids
Carrie Fisher Took a Beautiful Photo With Billie Lourd a Few Months Before Her Death
Celebrity Couples
Kourtney Kardashian Cruises Around Cannes With Her Very Young, Very Hot New Man
Rita Ora Flaunts Her Bikini Body While Mingling With a Mystery Man in Cannes

Rita Ora knows how to rock a bikini, and that's exactly what she did during her relaxing day in Antibes, France, on Thursday. The "Your Song" singer took time off from the Cannes Film Festival to soak up some rays by the pool. In addition to showing off her gorgeous figure in a yellow Louis Vuitton two-piece, she was also spotted getting cozy with a tattooed mystery man. The two appeared to be in good spirits as they chatted and took a dip in the water.

The Ultimate Celebrity Bikini Gallery

Rita Ora Bikini PicturesRita OraCelebrity BikiniCannes Film FestivalBikini
